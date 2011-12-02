KIEV Dec 2 Old rivals Germany and Netherlands were drawn together on Friday in the toughest of the four groups for next year's Euro 2012 soccer finals in Poland and Ukraine. The two former champions will be in Group B along with two other tricky western European nations, Portugal and Denmark.

Two other traditional rivals Spain, the world and European champions, and Italy will play in Group C along with Croatia and Ireland.

Co-hosts Poland play the opening match on June 8 in Warsaw against 2004 champions Greece in Group A. The other nations in an eastern section are Czech Republic and Russia.

The other joint hosts Ukraine are matched with England, Sweden and France in Group D.

The tournament, the last in which 16 teams will play before expansion to 24 teams in 2016, will conclude with the final in Kiev on July 1.

