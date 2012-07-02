By Mike Collett
| KIEV, July 2
KIEV, July 2 Andres Iniesta, who helped Spain to
a second successive European Championship triumph in Poland and
Ukraine, was named the best player at the tournament by UEFA on
Monday.
Iniesta played a central role for Spain in Sunday's 4-0 win
over Italy as they became the first country to retain the title.
Andy Roxburgh, the head of UEFA's technical group, told
reporters: "Andrea Pirlo was magnificent for Italy, Xavi won it
last time and could have won it again. Xabi Alonso was
magnificent but Iniesta sends a message about creative and
incisive football and was superb throughout."
The UEFA squad of Euro 2012:
Goalkeepers; Gianluigi Buffon (Italy), Iker Casillas
(Spain), Manuel Neuer (Germany)
Defenders: Gerard Pique (Spain), Fabio Coentrao (Portugal),
Philipp Lahm (Germany), Pepe (Portugal), Sergio Ramos (Spain),
Jordi Alba (Spain)
Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Italy), Steven Gerrard
(England), Xavi (Spain), Andres Iniesta (Spain), Sami Khedira
(Germany), Sergio Busquets (Spain), Mesut Ozil (Germany), Andrea
Pirlo (Italy), Xabi Alonso (Spain)
Forwards: Mario Balotelli (Italy), Cesc Fabregas (Spain),
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal), Zlatan Ibrahimovoic (Sweden),
David Silva (Spain)
(Editing by Tom Bartlett)