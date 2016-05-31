Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.

May 31 Ireland manager Martin O'Neill has named the following 23 players in his squad for next month's European Championship in France:
Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday), Shay Given (Stoke City)
Defenders: Cyrus Christie (Derby County), Seamus Coleman (Everton), Richard Keogh (Derby County), Shane Duffy (Blackburn Rovers), John O'Shea (Sunderland), Ciaran Clarke (Aston Villa), Stephen Ward (Burnley), Robbie Brady (Norwich City)
Midfielders: Aiden McGeady (Everton), David Meyler (Hull City), Jeff Hendrick (Derby County), Stephen Quinn (Reading), James McCarthy (Everton), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Wesley Hoolahan (Norwich City), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)
Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Robbie Keane (Los Angeles Galaxy), Daryl Murphy (Ipswich Town) (Compiled by Philip O'Connor; editing by Ken Ferris)
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.