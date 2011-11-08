DUBLIN Nov 8 Striker Leon Best has become the
third player to pull out of Ireland's squad for the first leg of
their Euro 2012 playoff against Estonia on Friday as his wife is
set to give birth to their first child.
The 25-year-old Newcastle United forward was already a major
doubt for the game in Tallinn after suffering groin and toe
injuries during Saturday's 2-1 Premier League win over Everton.
With Best, Liam Lawrence and Shane Long injured, and Kevin
Doyle suspended, either Jonathan Walters or Simon Cox will
partner skipper Robbie Keane in attack.
Coach Giovanni Trapattoni, hoping to guide Ireland into
their first European finals since 1988, said Best would rejoin
the squad on Saturday to prepare for the second leg in Dublin on
Nov. 15.
He also hopes John O'Shea could return to the squad for the
second game.
"We will wait for him," said Trapattoni. "He is not fit for
Friday's game, but will come with us on Saturday."
(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by Peter Rutherford)