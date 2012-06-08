WARSAW, June 8 Facts and figures ahead of
Sunday's Euro 2012 Group C match between Ireland and Croatia at
the City Stadium in Poznan, Poland:
* Ireland have lost only once in six meetings with Croatia,
a 1-0 defeat in Zagreb in the Euro 2000 qualifiers in 1999.
* Ireland come into the tournament on the back of an
exceptional run of 14 unbeaten games in which they have conceded
only three goals. Their last defeat came more than a year ago
when they went down 3-2 in Dublin in a March friendly against
World Cup semi-finalists Uruguay.
* Ireland travel well. Their last defeat in a competitive
match outside their own country goes back almost five years to a
1-0 defeat by the Czech Republic in Prague in a Euro 2008
qualifier in September 2007. They have played 13 successive
competitive matches away without a loss.
* Croatia have lost just three of their last 20 competitive
matches in the World Cup and Euro 2012 qualifiers.
* Croatia, playing in their fourth Euro finals, had the most
unlucky of exits at the last tournament in 2008. After winning
their three group games, including a 1-0 victory over hosts
Austria, they seemed destined for the semi-finals when they led
Turkey 1-0 in extra time. But a last-gasp equaliser was followed
by a defeat on penalties.
* Croatia's best tournament performance remains the 1998
World Cup finals where they beat Germany 3-0 to reach the
semi-finals only to lose 2-1 to hosts and eventual champions
France.
(Compiled by Paul Radford, Editing by Tom Pilcher)