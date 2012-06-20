WARSAW, June 20 Polish authorities believe they
have found the drowned body of a young Irish soccer fan whose
disappearance over the weekend sparked a massive police search,
a prosecutor said on Wednesday.
Twenty-one-year-old Nolan James, who travelled to Poland to
cheer on Ireland at Euro 2012, had gone missing after a night
out with friends in the northern city of Bydgoszcz.
"I can confirm that the body of a young man was pulled out
of the river by divers," Prosecutor Len Bojarski told Reuters.
"At the moment, we suspect that it is the missing Irish fan.
There is a chance that the family will arrive in Poland later
today and we will ask them to identify the body. Then we'll know
for sure," he said.
Another official from the prosecutor's office told public
television police found Nolan's documents on the body brought up
from the Brda river, near where he had gone missing around 0100
local time (2300 GMT) on Sunday after separating from his
friends.
Nolan stayed at a hotel in Bydgoszcz which is located
between the Polish cities of Poznan and Gdansk where Ireland
played their matches.
