DUBLIN May 29 Ireland reserve right back Kevin
Foley lost his fitness battle to make Giovanni Trapattoni's
23-man squad for Euro 2012 on Tuesday, with the Italian handing
the last spot to Hull City's Paul McShane instead.
Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Foley was named in the
original party for the trip to Poland and the Ukraine earlier
this month but only trained with the squad for the first time on
Sunday after suffering from a hamstring injury.
"Although Kevin has been recovering well, I have made the
difficult decision to leave him out of the 23 player list after
completing fitness tests on John O'Shea and Paul McShane this
morning," Trapattoni said in a statement.
"I have spoken to him and understand how difficult it is,
saying that he can remain with the squad if he wishes."
The only other change from the original squad saw Derby
County midfielder Paul Green replace Keith Fahey on Saturday
after the Birmingham City utility midfielder was ruled out with
a groin injury.
Ireland begin their campaign, their first appearance at a
major championship for ten years, on June 10 against Croatia
before facing Spain and Italy in a tough Group C.
Squad:
Goalkeepers: Shay Given (Aston Villa), Keiren Westwood
(Sunderland), David Forde (Millwall)
Defenders: John O'Shea (Sunderland), Richard Dunne (Aston
Villa), Sean St Ledger (Leicester City), Stephen Ward
(Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul McShane (Hull City), Stephen
Kelly (Fulham), Darren O'Dea (Celtic)
Midfielders: Keith Andrews (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn
Whelan (Stoke City), Darron Gibson (Everton), Damien Duff
(Fulham), Aiden McGeady (Spartak Moscow), Stephen Hunt
(Wolverhampton Wanderers), Paul Green (Derby County) James
McClean (Sunderland)
Forwards: Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Kevin Doyle
(Wolverhampton Wanderers), Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion),
Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion)
