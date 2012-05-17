DUBLIN May 17 Ireland will wear black armbands
when they play Italy at June's European Championship to honour
the victims of a pub shooting in Northern Ireland that occurred
as fans watched the same two sides at the 1994 World Cup.
Six people died and five others were injured when gunmen
opened fire on a packed bar in Loughinisland, County Down on
June 18.
The shooting occurred during a troubled period in Northern
Ireland's history where unionists, loyal to the governing
British, clashed with nationalists who wanted a reunification of
the partitioned island.
Ireland and Italy are due to meet at Euro 2012 in Poznan and
UEFA has agreed to the commemoration, exactly 18 years on from
the shooting.
"What happened in Loughinisland in 1994 was an awful tragedy
and deeply moving for all football fans," Football Association
of Ireland Chairman John Delaney said in a statement on
Thursday.
"I would like to thank UEFA for assisting us in
commemorating this atrocity and take the opportunity to remember
all those who lost their lives in the Troubles."
The commemoration was welcomed by the victims' families.
"The families are touched that this tragic event can be
commemorated on such a poignant day, the 18th anniversary of the
atrocity," said Niall Murphy, a solicitor representing the
families.
Ireland face Croatia and Spain as well as Italy in Group C
at Euro 2012.
