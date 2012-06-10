(Adds quotes)
By Brian Homewood
POZNAN, June 10 Croatia made a flying start to
Euro 2012 after pouncing on sloppy defending to beat Ireland 3-1
in their Group C opener on Sunday.
Ireland, whose 14-match unbeaten run came to an end, could
not have made a worse start to their first major tournament for
10 years as they allowed off-balance Mario Mandzukic too much
space to head Croatia ahead after three minutes.
Sean St Ledger headed Ireland level after 19 minutes but
Croatia regained the lead three minutes before the break when
Nikica Jelavic was left alone to prod the ball past goalkeeper
Shay Given with Ireland appealing in vain for offside.
A unlucky Given own goal at the start of the second half
effectively ended Ireland's chances and put Croatia top of Group
C after Spain and Italy drew 1-1 earlier in Gdansk.
"It was very important that we scored an early goal, they
are really good fighters, it wasn't that easy," Mandzukovic
said.
St Ledger rued the concession of sloppy goals.
"Unlike us," he said. "We are usually pretty tight. We knew
in the second half we had to come out. The next goal was going
to be important and they got it.
"When you are 3-1 down against a side like Croatia it is
always going to be tough. They were poor goals to concede," St
Ledger added.
Croatia could be in trouble after their fans celebrated
their second goal by letting off firecrackers and flares.
Ireland's 73-year-old coach Giovanni Trapattoni had hoped to
frustrate Croatia but that plan was blown apart with an odd
early goal.
Mandzukic, who had stumbled from his knees and was unmarked,
got up just in time to head Darijo Srna's cross from the right
past a stranded Given.
However, Ireland regrouped well with Damian Duff hooking a
shot wide and Keith Andrews wasting a great chance by firing
into the wall after a free kick.
They levelled in the 19th minute when Aiden McGeady floated
a long free kick over from the left and St Leger at the far post
got ahead of Vedran Corluka to head the equaliser.
The game then became bogged down in midfield with
technically-limited Ireland struggling to play the ball out of
defence and Croatia also looking disjointed.
But, with playmaker Luka Modric coming to life, Croatian
began to play more thoughtful football and looked more
threatening.
Ivan Perisic had a powerful drive parried by Given and
volleyed wide again from just outside the area before they
regained the lead with more Irish help.
Modric's low pass hit two Irish defenders on its way through
the defence and landed at the feet of in-form striker Jelavic
who diverted it past Given.
Croatia started the second half in the same way they began
the first, an excellent build-up ending with Perisic crossing
the ball into the area.
Mandzukic met it with a header, the ball hit the post and
ricocheted against the hapless Given and into the net.
Ireland fought on but the task looked too much for them and
they must now beat at least one of Spain or Italy to have any
chance of progressing.
