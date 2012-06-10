(Writes through)
* Croatia make fine start
* Sloppy Ireland rue defensive lapses
By Brian Homewood
POZNAN, Poland, June 10 Dark horses Croatia made
a flying start at Euro 2012 on Sunday, giving a lively and
varied attacking display in a 3-1 win over an unusually sloppy
Ireland.
Although Ireland gave Croatia a helping hand in all three
goals, the 2008 quarter-finalists were deserving winners as they
ended their opponents' 14-match unbeaten run and gave them an
unhappy start to their first major tournament for 10 years.
Mario Mandzukic, off-balance and unmarked, headed Croatia
ahead after two minutes, destroying Ireland's plan to frustrate
their opponents.
Although Sean St Ledger levelled for Ireland, Croatia
regained the lead when Nikica Jelavic was left alone to prod the
ball past Shay Given just before halftime.
An unlucky Given own goal at the start of the second half
effectively ended Ireland's chances and put Croatia top of the
Group C after Spain and Italy drew 1-1 in Gdansk.
“"We were much the better team, we were more creative on the
pitch," said Croatia coach Slaven Bilic, who will step down
after the tournament after six years at the helm.
“"From the first minute of the match, I was confident we
would be the better team. We showed tonight how we can play."
Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni, who at 73 is Bilic's
senior by 30 years and became the oldest coach at a European
Championship, was non-plussed by his team's defence, which is
usually their strong point.
“"It was not like our other performances, in many games we
have played better, we didn't concede goals, tonight we conceded
three goals," said the Italian, whose side's 14-match unbeaten
run included 11 clean sheets.
METICULOUS PLANS
Trapattoni had said before the game that the most meticulous
plans can be undone by unforeseen slip-ups but even he was
shocked by his team's start.
“"Maybe it was the tension," he said.
Mandzukic, who had stumbled from his knees and was unmarked,
got up just in time to head Darijo Srna's cross from the right
past a stranded Given after three minutes
It was a dream start for Croatia although Ireland hit back
quickly when Aiden McGeady floated a long free kick over from
the left and St Leger at the far post got ahead of Vedran
Corluka to nod the equaliser.
Although the game briefly became bogged down in midfield,
Croatia came into their own as Bilic's bold formation paid off.
Captain Darijo Srna, usually a midfielder, was moved to
right back and, with Ivan Rakitic and Ivan Perisic marauding
down the wings and playmaker Luka Modric coming to life, their
quick and incisive attacks were a pleasant variation on Spain's
tiki-taki.
After Perisic had twice fired wide, they regained the lead
three minutes before the break.
Modric's low pass hit two Irish defenders on its way through
the defence and landed at the feet of in-form striker Jelavic
who diverted it past Given.
The entire Irish side protested about an offside in the
build-up, Trappatoni saying a player had been "“two metres
offside."
Croatia then produced a flowing move down the left which
ended with Rakitic heading over.
Another impressive interchange of passes led to their third
goal two minutes after the break,
Perisic crossed the ball into the area where Mandzukic met
it with a header, the ball hit the post and ricocheted against
the hapless Given and into the net.
Technically limited Ireland fought on but the task always
looked too much for them.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)