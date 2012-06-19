By Philip O'Connor
| KIEV, June 19
KIEV, June 19 Ireland's participation at Euro
2012 was supposed to lift the gloom caused by the worst
recession in living memory but for their hopelessly optimistic
fans it ended up adding to the despair and then some.
After three defeats in their Group C games - among them a
4-0 humiliation by a Spain side that should have scored twice as
many - the plucky Irish head home with little to show for their
efforts.
With coach Giovanni Trapattoni admitting that “"one or two"
senior players had indicated they would retire, Ireland have
even less hope for the future.
Their World Cup fate, like that of their economy, will be
strongly influenced by group favourites Germany.
The omens are not good. With a toothless attack and
defending that was at times comically bad, they were the only
team in the group stage to look entirely out of their depth.
By the time they played their final game, they had scored
fewer goals and conceded more than any of the 16 teams at the
finals. Having developed a suicidal habit of letting in early
goals, they never gave themselves a fighting chance.
Though not helped by the austere, defensive football
prescribed by the ageing Trapattoni, the nub of the problem for
Ireland is that, despite record interest in the game, they do
not have enough players of international quality.
After punching above their weight at previous finals, the
2012 vintage put in the most disappointing Ireland display at a
major tournament.
Robbie Keane, Damien Duff, Richard Dunne and Shay Given are
all approaching the end of their careers, and the crop of
players coming through is unlikely to reach their standards.
STRUGGLING PLAYERS
In the past, the majority of Irish players spent their
careers with British teams but this squad does not boast a
single player from a top-six club in the English Premier League.
Instead, many of them have prepared for Euro 2012 by
battling relegation, with several players struggling to perform
consistently in England's second tier Championship.
Ireland's domestic competition is one of Europe's weaker
leagues, and very few players in Trapattoni's squad have been
exposed to Champions League football.
There is little diversity, with scant experience of European
football outside of England and Scotland. Only Robbie Keane and
Aiden McGeady ply their trade outside Britain.
When Ireland first qualified for a major tournament in 1988
they had plenty of journeymen in their ranks, but they also had
a core of strong, skilful players playing for clubs like
Liverpool, Manchester United and Celtic.
The exploits of Paul McGrath, Niall Quinn and Roy Keane
caused an explosion of interest in the sport, but that has not
translated into a flood of talented replacements.
When the fruits of the renewed wave of interest after the
2002 World Cup came to be harvested by Trapattoni and his
assistant Marco Tardelli, they were to be found at Sunderland,
Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The only people to emerge from Ireland's Euro 2012 fiasco
with any credit are the fans, who waited 24 years for a return
to this tournament and were so friendly and supportive of their
team that the city of Poznan threw a party in their honour.
They deserved much better and, if a new golden age is to
dawn, the Football Association of Ireland must harness the
interest created by the Euros to bring on new players, not the
bitter disappointment their previous failure to do so has
heralded.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)