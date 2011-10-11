DUBLIN Oct 11 Ireland booked their place in next month's Euro 2012 playoffs after a harsh red card and an own goal helped them beat unlucky Armenia 2-1 in a Group B qualification decider on Tuesday.

Armenia needed a win to keep alive their hopes of qualifying for a major championship for the first time but goalkeeper Roman Berezovsky's 26th minute sending off for being wrongly accused of handling the ball outside the box set them back.

Debutant replacement goalkeeper Arsen Petrosyan was beaten 16 minutes later when defender Valeri Aleksanyan knocked a Damien Duff cross into his own net and after Petrosyan flapped at a cross close to the hour mark, Richard Dunne made it 2-0.

Shakhtar Donetsk forward Henrik Mkhitaryan pulled a goal back for the visitors two minutes later but the Armenians, top scorers in the group, were unable to turn it round even after Ireland's Kevin Doyle was sent off after 81 minutes.

Ireland will go on to face a mid-November home and away leg against another group runner-up, hoping to banish the memory of their last playoff game where Thierry Henry's infamous handball helped France through to last year's World Cup at the expense of Giovanni Trapattoni's side. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)