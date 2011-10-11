DUBLIN Oct 11 Ireland booked their place in
next month's Euro 2012 playoffs after a harsh red card and an
own goal helped them beat unlucky Armenia 2-1 in a Group B
qualification decider on Tuesday.
Armenia needed a win to keep alive their hopes of qualifying
for a major championship for the first time but goalkeeper Roman
Berezovsky's 26th minute sending off for being wrongly accused
of handling the ball outside the box set them back.
Debutant replacement goalkeeper Arsen Petrosyan was beaten
16 minutes later when defender Valeri Aleksanyan knocked a
Damien Duff cross into his own net and after Petrosyan flapped
at a cross close to the hour mark, Richard Dunne made it 2-0.
Shakhtar Donetsk forward Henrik Mkhitaryan pulled a goal
back for the visitors two minutes later but the Armenians, top
scorers in the group, were unable to turn it round even after
Ireland's Kevin Doyle was sent off after 81 minutes.
Ireland will go on to face a mid-November home and away leg
against another group runner-up, hoping to banish the memory of
their last playoff game where Thierry Henry's infamous handball
helped France through to last year's World Cup at the expense of
Giovanni Trapattoni's side.
