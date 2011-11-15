DUBLIN Nov 15 Ireland qualified for their first major championship in a decade by following up their 4-0 first leg Euro 2012 playoff win in Estonia with a 1-1 draw at home on Tuesday.

The hosts, whose only European Championship appearance came in 1988 when they made their major tournament bow, were all but assured of their passage to Poland and Ukraine after Friday's thumping victory and fullback Stephen Ward extended their advantage after 31 minutes.

Estonia looked like a team who knew their chances of reaching a first major finals were over before they had set foot in Dublin but interrupted the party just before the hour when captain Konstantin Vassiljev equalised.

Ireland were unable to grab the initiative back but a packed Aviva Stadium could not have cared less when the final whistle sounded and they celebrated qualification 10 years to the day after beating Iran to reach the 2002 World Cup. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)