POZNAN June 10 A controversial Nikica Jelavic goal just before the break gave Croatia a 2-1 halftime lead over Ireland in an action packed Euro 2012 Group C game on Sunday.

Croatia got off to the perfect start when Mario Mandzukic managed to loop in a header after three minutes, doing so from his knees after he stumbled.

Ireland regrouped well and equalised in the 19th minute when Sean St. Ledger did well to reach Aiden McGeady's deep free kick and nod home from close range.

Croatia regained the lead when in-form striker Jelavic, looking well offside, had time and space to poke the ball past Shay Given.

Earlier on Sunday, holders Spain and Italy drew 1-1 in the other Group C game in Gdansk. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Ken Ferris)