POZNAN, June 10 Goals from the head of Mario
Mandzukic three minutes into each half helped an impressive
Croatia beat a somewhat unlucky Ireland 3-1 in an action-packed
Euro 2012 Group C game on Sunday.
Mandzukic caught Ireland cold when he looped in a header
from what seemed an innocuous position, only for Sean St. Ledger
to nod in an equaliser from a free kick after 19 minutes.
Croatia regained the lead through striker Nikica Jelavic
just before the break and settled the match when, after lovely
build-up play, Mandzukic's effort rebounded from a post against
the head of diving goalkeeper Shay Given and back over the line.
The win puts Croatia top after Italy and holders Spain drew
1-1 in Gdansk, while Ireland, who had a strong penalty appeal
turned down after an hour, face a daunting battle to progress in
their first European Championship appearance since 1988.
