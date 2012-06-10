POZNAN, June 10 Goals from the head of Mario Mandzukic three minutes into each half helped an impressive Croatia beat a somewhat unlucky Ireland 3-1 in an action-packed Euro 2012 Group C game on Sunday.

Mandzukic caught Ireland cold when he looped in a header from what seemed an innocuous position, only for Sean St. Ledger to nod in an equaliser from a free kick after 19 minutes.

Croatia regained the lead through striker Nikica Jelavic just before the break and settled the match when, after lovely build-up play, Mandzukic's effort rebounded from a post against the head of diving goalkeeper Shay Given and back over the line.

The win puts Croatia top after Italy and holders Spain drew 1-1 in Gdansk, while Ireland, who had a strong penalty appeal turned down after an hour, face a daunting battle to progress in their first European Championship appearance since 1988. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Ken Ferris)