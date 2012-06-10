POZNAN, June 10 Croatia's impressive 3-1 win
over Ireland at Euro 2012 gave Slaven Bilic's team a head start
in Group C and was a refreshing reminder that there is more than
one way to play the game well.
The attempt to emulate Barcelona and Spain's success with
'tiki taka', short-passing, rotating midfielders, has become
something of a new tactical orthodoxy.
But it is debatable how effective the approach is for teams
that lack the quality at the disposal of the style's founders.
Croatia do things differently and their approach could cause
some headaches for group favourites Spain and Italy, who drew
1-1 in the earlier match on Sunday.
The character of Croatia's fiery coach Slaven Bilic was
evident in the way his team set about attacking the Irish.
They played with passion, energy, toughness and a refreshing
directness that is too often lacking in the modern game.
Two goals came via the head of Mario Mandzukic. The opener
in the third minute was a looping effort from a loose ball.
REAL POWER
Their third goal three minutes into the second half was a
more textbook header, the striker generating real power, that
struck the post and went in off luckless keeper Shane Given.
Direct football is sometimes a euphemism for a 'long ball'
game but Croatia's immediacy is far from aimless and comes with
intelligence, control and purpose.
The man who ensured that the waves of attacks didn't simply
become blind charges into the Irish defence was crafty midfield
playmaker Luka Modric. whose already high stock is surely set to
rise further in this tournament.
Modric has the astuteness to feel the tempo of the game and
knows when it is the right moment to hold on to possession in
midfield and when it is time to feed the livewire strike pairing
of Mario Mandzukic and Nikica Jelavic.
That was the role played so effectively by Zvonomir Boban in
the Croatia team that burst on to the international scene for
the first time as an independent nation when they reached the
semi-finals of the 1998 World Cup.
There are some key similarities with that Croatia team,
which featured Bilic in defence, particularly in the way
fullbacks Ivan Strinic and Darijo Srna burst forward to support
attacks, at times overwhelming the Irish.
Bilic has clearly been influenced by that team's charismatic
coach Miroslav Blazevic, not least in the way he has his players
fired up and motivated.
CLUB HABITS
The Italian influence of coach Giovanni Trapattoni on his
Ireland side was much less evident.
The 73-year-old achieved qualification for the finals by
getting his team to play with more positional awareness and
patience, being more willing to draw their opponents in, soak up
pressure and then hit them on the counter-attack.
But on Sunday a side made up mainly of players from the
lower ranks of England's Premier League and the second tier
Championship, reverted to club habits.
Their eagerness lead to some loose passing and a loss of the
disciplined shape that Trapattoni has tried to impose.
The battling approach initially offered some promise, with
Sean St Ledger's 19th minute header bringing Ireland level, but
they never recovered from the hotly contested strike by in-form
striker Nikica Jelavic just before halftime.
The Irish were convinced he was in an offside position and,
while the decision was a cruel reminder of the injustices of the
current law, it turned the game decisively in Croatia's favour.
Jelavic was a constant threat and his movement and instinct
will have alerted Spain and Italy, who they play next.
But there was plenty more in this Croatia display to concern
the two favourites in the group. They would be wise to prepare
for a game played at a tempo neither are comfortable with.
(Writing by Simon Evans; editing by Ken Ferris)