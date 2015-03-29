DUBLIN, March 29 Ireland substitute Shane Long scored an injury-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw against Group D leaders Poland at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday to keep them in contention for a place at Euro 2016.

Played in an atmosphere that felt more like a local derby with Ireland's large Polish community making plenty of noise, Poland took a deserved lead just before the half hour after Slawomir Peszko clinically punished a Robbie Brady mistake.

Ireland dominated the second half but looked to be running out of time after being twice denied by the woodwork, first from a deflected Brady cross and later when Robbie Keane's header glanced off the foot of the post.

Yet Southampton striker Long struck seconds after the clock passed the 90-minute mark, stabbing home a Wes Hoolahan header to leave Ireland in fourth place, two points behind Germany and Scotland, and three off Poland.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Toby Davis)