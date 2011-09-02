* Ireland lucky to escape with a draw
* Teams sit two points behind group leaders Russia
By Padraic Halpin
DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland drew 0-0 with a superior
Slovakian side on Friday in a European Championship Group B
qualifier that kept both teams level in second place, two points
behind leaders Russia whom they will each face in the next few
weeks.
Although they created the two best chances of the match in
the final 20 minutes, Giovanni Trapattoni's side were void of
finesse in the final third of the pitch and were lucky to escape
with a draw.
Ireland travel to Moscow on Tuesday ahead of Slovakia in the
group by way of a better head-to-head record. Their rivals could
move ahead after they host Armenia next week but face Dick
Advocaat's Russian side in their penultimate game on Oct. 7.
"In the group, everything is open. We must just now win
against Armenia on Tuesday. I hope Ireland have the same result
as they had today in Moscow and then everything is possible,"
Slovakia coach Vladimir Weiss told a news conference.
"It is not important just now (that Ireland are ahead in the
group). We can see after the last game."
The hosts dominated the opening exchanges but were unable to
carve out an opportunity and the first chance of the game fell
to winger Vladimir Weiss, the coach's namesake son, who fired
straight at goalkeeper Shay Given from inside the box.
Once they had settled, the Slovakians began to look the far
more dangerous side and Besiktas striker Filip Holosko forced
Given to palm his header past the post a few minutes later.
Ireland's play turned scrappier but following a neat one-two
with Keith Andrews, Damien Duff made Slovakia goalkeeper Jan
Mucha work for the first time with a deflected shot from close
range.
The game opened up in the second half and the visitors began
to look every inch the side who knocked out Italy en route to
the second round of last year's World Cup.
They could have led on the hour had defender Sean St Ledger,
whose later booking rules him out of Ireland's next game, not
brilliantly blocked Marek Hamsik's goal-bound effort.
The most clearcut chance of the match fell the way of
Ireland but LA Galaxy new boy Robbie Keane, who missed a penalty
when the sides drew 1-1 in Zilina last year, somehow managed to
head over when unmarked from four metres out.
Aston Villa defender Richard Dunne was presented with a
similar opportunity in injury time but again headed over before
his side were booed off the pitch by the home fans.
"I am a little bit disappointed because I think we had three
big opportunities and usually it's possible to score one goal
from that," Trapattoni said, adding a Simon Cox half-chance late
on to the list of chances.
"I think we must think it's possible to win in Russia. Why
not?" the Italian added.
(Editing by Clare Fallon)