DUBLIN, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012
finalists Ireland ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on
Dec 2:
Qualified: Finished as runners-up in Group B to qualify
for the playoffs in which they beat Estonia 5-1 on aggregate to
reach the finals.
P W D L F A Pts
Russia 10 7 2 1 17 4 23
Ireland 10 6 3 1 15 7 21
Armenia 10 5 2 3 22 10 17
Slovakia 10 4 3 3 7 10 15
Macedonia 10 2 2 6 8 14 8
Andorra 10 0 0 10 1 25 0
Results
2010
Sept 3 Armenia A Won 1-0 (Fahey)
Sept 7 Andorra H Won 3-1 (Kilbane, Doyle,
Keane)
Oct 8 Russia H Lost 2-3 (Keane pen, Long)
Oct 12 Slovakia A Drew 1-1 (St Ledger)
2011
March 26 Macedonia H Won 2-1 (McGeady, Keane)
June 4 Macedonia A Won 2-0 (Keane 2)
Sept 2 Slovakia H Drew 0-0
Sept 6 Russia A Drew 0-0
Oct 7 Andorra A Won 2-0 (Doyle, McGeady)
Oct 11 Armenia H Won 2-1 (V.Aleksanyan og,
Dunne)
Playoff:
Nov 11 Estonia A Won 4-0 (Keane 2 (1pen),
Andrews, Walters)
Nov 15 Estonia H Drew 1-1 (Ward)
Leading scorer in qualifiers (including playoff): Robbie
Keane 7 (2 pens)
Previous European Championship record:
Appearances: 1 (1988)
FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 21st
Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 4 with Denmark, Czech
Republic and France
Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland
Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia
Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden
Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland
Coach: Giovanni Trapattoni
Captain: Robbie Keane
Prospects: Italian Trapattoni has led Ireland back to the
Euros for the first time since their only appearance in 1988 and
their first major tournament since the 2002 World Cup.
They are a hard to beat, well organised team with skipper
Robbie Keane, who has scored 53 goals in 114 appearances for his
country, still capable of outstanding invention in attack.
