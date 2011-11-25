DUBLIN, Nov 25 Factbox on Euro 2012 finalists Ireland ahead of the draw for the finals in Kiev on Dec 2:

Qualified: Finished as runners-up in Group B to qualify for the playoffs in which they beat Estonia 5-1 on aggregate to reach the finals.

P W D L F A Pts

Russia 10 7 2 1 17 4 23

Ireland 10 6 3 1 15 7 21

Armenia 10 5 2 3 22 10 17

Slovakia 10 4 3 3 7 10 15

Macedonia 10 2 2 6 8 14 8

Andorra 10 0 0 10 1 25 0

Results

2010

Sept 3 Armenia A Won 1-0 (Fahey)

Sept 7 Andorra H Won 3-1 (Kilbane, Doyle,

Keane)

Oct 8 Russia H Lost 2-3 (Keane pen, Long)

Oct 12 Slovakia A Drew 1-1 (St Ledger)

2011

March 26 Macedonia H Won 2-1 (McGeady, Keane)

June 4 Macedonia A Won 2-0 (Keane 2)

Sept 2 Slovakia H Drew 0-0

Sept 6 Russia A Drew 0-0

Oct 7 Andorra A Won 2-0 (Doyle, McGeady)

Oct 11 Armenia H Won 2-1 (V.Aleksanyan og,

Dunne)

Playoff:

Nov 11 Estonia A Won 4-0 (Keane 2 (1pen),

Andrews, Walters)

Nov 15 Estonia H Drew 1-1 (Ward)

Leading scorer in qualifiers (including playoff): Robbie Keane 7 (2 pens)

Previous European Championship record:

Appearances: 1 (1988)

FIFA world ranking (Nov 2011): 21st

Draw for 2012: Allocated in Pot 4 with Denmark, Czech Republic and France

Pot 1: Spain, Netherlands, Ukraine, Poland Pot 2: Germany, Italy, England, Russia Pot 3: Croatia, Greece, Portugal, Sweden Pot 4: Denmark, France, Czech Republic, Ireland

Coach: Giovanni Trapattoni

Captain: Robbie Keane

Prospects: Italian Trapattoni has led Ireland back to the Euros for the first time since their only appearance in 1988 and their first major tournament since the 2002 World Cup.

They are a hard to beat, well organised team with skipper Robbie Keane, who has scored 53 goals in 114 appearances for his country, still capable of outstanding invention in attack.

