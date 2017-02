DUBLIN, Sept 2 Ireland drew 0-0 with a superior Slovakian side on Friday in a European Championship Group B qualifier that kept both teams level in second place, two points behind leaders Russia whom they will each face in the next few weeks.

Ireland started brightly but, void of finesse in the final third of the pitch, they had to wait nearly 40 minutes to carve out a chance in an uneventful first half.

Slovakia, who knocked out Italy en route to the second round of last year's World Cup, would have led on the hour had Ireland's Sean St Ledger not brilliantly blocked Marek Hamsik's shot on goal.

The best two chances of the match fell Ireland's way but LA Galaxy new boy Robbie Keane and Aston Villa defender Richard Dunne both somehow managed to head over from four metres out. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Clare Fallon)