By Brian Homewood
| POZNAN, Poland, June 9
POZNAN, Poland, June 9 Anyone who found the
manner of Chelsea's Champions League triumph hard to digest is
advised to look elsewhere when rank outsiders Ireland face
Croatia in their Euro 2012 opener on Sunday.
Chelsea proved it is possible to overcome vastly more gifted
opponents with well-organised blanket defence, the odd
counter-attack and a generous portion of luck in their wins over
Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
It remains to be seen how many of the 16 teams at Euro 2012
are tempted to emulate them, but Ireland are one side who will
certainly try and do so.
Unbeaten in their last 14 matches, and having kept clean
sheets in 11 of those, Ireland are likely to prove stubborn
opponents for a Croatia team which features a number of ageing
key players and can look slow and predictable against tough
defences.
Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni has openly been
calculating their chances of making the last 16 with only four
points from their three games in a group which also includes
Spain and Italy.
"The first results will be important. If it's two draws,
then it might be possible to qualify with four points," he told
UEFA's official website, making no apologies for their style.
"We want to win, to play and to score goals. But our
opponents are strong.
"I think of the final of the Champions League. Bayern had a
lot more possession, they deserved to win, but lost of course
and Chelsea created the best opportunity. Seventeen corners for
Bayern, one corner for Chelsea - that is football."
Ireland at least have a valid excuse for their tactics as
they can legitimately claim to be making the most of limited
resources, whereas Chelsea had the backing of Russian
billionaire Roman Abramovich.
Perhaps a fairer comparison would be with Paraguay, another
small country whose team are anything but pretty to watch but
traditionally make life very uncomfortable for bigger neighbours
such as Argentina and Brazil.
"We don't have many creative players, but very
straightforward players," said Trapattoni.
"We have our own style of football.
"We are not a Latin team, not a team who play technically
superior. We are a team with our own characteristics, which I
like very much, very direct and precise."
Paraguay scored only three goals and won only one game on
the way to reaching the quarter-finals of the last World Cup.
They also reached the final of last year's Copa America
without winning a single match, although that was only possible
because two of the third-placed teams proceed from the group
stage in the 12-team tournament.
Croatia, quarter-finalists in Austria and Switzerland four
years ago, have qualified for seven out of nine major
tournaments since the country gained independence in 1992.
Many of the Euro 2008 squad remain and form the backbone of
the current team in which goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa, defenders
Josip Simunic and Darijo Srna, midfielders Niko Kranjcar and
Luka Modric are regulars in coach Bilic's preferred 4-4-2
formation.
Especially influential are 30-year old captain Srna and
playmaker Modric, who flourished at Tottenham Hotspur for most
of this season until he and his team faltered in the closing
stages of the campaign.
Coach Slaven Bilic has said he has a number of options up
his sleeve while Trapattoni surprised many by naming his team
one week before the match.
Coincidentally, Brazil coach Carlos Alberto Parreira did
exactly the same thing when his team opened their 2006 World Cup
campaign against Croatia.
Parreira's side won 1-0, however a more likely omen for
Sunday's match maybe the most recent meeting between the teams
in a friendly last August. It finished goalless.
(Editing by Justin Palmer)