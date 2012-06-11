By Martyn Herman
GDANSK, June 11
GDANSK, June 11 Ireland manager Giovanni
Trapattoni has urged his players to keep the faith at Euro 2012
after their long unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt against
Croatia in rainy Poznan on Sunday.
A mistake-riddled 3-1 defeat in their opening Group C match
put a dampener on Ireland's first appearance at the finals since
1988 and means they must avoid defeat on Thursday against world
champions Spain who drew 1-1 with Italy.
"It's important we recover psychologically and believe again
because we have to remember how many games we had played without
conceding a goal," the seasoned Italian, whose side had kept 11
clean sheets in a 14-match unbeaten run, said.
"We believe in our strength."
Since taking over four years ago Italian Trapattoni has
transformed Ireland's fortunes and they were desperately unlucky
to miss out on qualification for the 2010 World Cup finals.
Despite being placed in a tough Euro 2012 group that also
includes four-times world champions Italy, hopes were high that
Ireland could sneak into the quarter-finals but defeat against
Croatia, a match that was targetted as the most likely victory,
means the party could be cut short.
They never really got started against the lively Croatians,
conceding a soft goal to Mario Mandzukic within three minutes.
Although Sean St Ledger equalised they were rocked either
side of halftime with Nikica Jelavic's shot and Mandzukic's
header which went in off keeper Shay Given sealing defeat.
FRESHEN UP
reland looked heavy-legged for long periods and lacking in
creativity when chasing the game and Trapattoni hinted that he
may freshen up the team for the clash with Spain in Gdansk.
Many of the travelling Irish fans frequenting the bars of
Sopot, close by the team's training base on Poland's Baltic
coast, want to see an injection of youth such as Sunderland's
highly-rated midfielder James McClean.
Whether or not the wily Trapattoni will risk tinkering too
much against Spain is doubtful although he did offer some
encouragement for the fringe players.
"Spain is another game and then we have to think very, very
much," the 73-year-old, who tasted only his third competitive
defeat as Ireland boss and his first on the road, said.
"If I decide to change, it will not be because a player
played badly or does not deserve to play. We have another game.
Our opponent only drew and has only one point."
Defender Stephen Ward said they would be huge underdogs
against the Spanish but hoped the luck of the Irish would return
after two of Croatia's goals owed much to large slices of
fortune.
"Against Spain we have nothing to lose so we have to go out
and give it everything and hopefully we can get a bit of luck on
Thursday and then go into the Italy game with a chance of
qualifying," he said.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)