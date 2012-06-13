By Martyn Herman
| GDYNIA, Poland, June 13
GDYNIA, Poland, June 13 Spain's sizeable
Barcelona contingent may be forgiven for feeling a sense of deja
vu when they face Ireland on Thursday in their second Group B
match at Euro 2012.
Just as Barca did in the Champions League semi-final against
Chelsea, the European and world champions will likely spend huge
chunks of the game with the ball at their feet, plotting and
scheming a way through a forest of opposing defenders.
Ireland's intentions will be even more limited than those of
Chelsea, who somehow managed to score three times against the
Catalans over two legs having spent most of the tie watching the
ball fizz around in front of them.
After misfiring in a 1-1 draw against Italy, when coach
Vicente del Bosque refrained from using a specialist striker
until Chelsea's unlikely Nou Camp hero Fernando Torres came on
15 minutes from time, Spain desperately need a win.
The prospect of a green barricade in front of them in Gdansk
could be the source of unease, even more so because of the
recent trend favouring teams who sit back in their own half and
soak up punishment.
Chelsea also did it against Bayern Munich in the final,
Denmark succeeded with it against the Netherlands and England,
to a lesser extent, used the tactic against France as they eked
out a 1-1 draw.
Boxing great Muhammad Ali's famous "rope-a-dope" tactics
that slowly extinguished George Foreman's fire all those years
ago seems to be catching on in football and Ireland will be
hoping to avoid a knockout blow after a 3-1 loss to Croatia.
Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, one of the Barca players
driven to distraction by Chelsea, knows exactly what to expect.
"Patience will be key," he told reporters at Spain's
training base in Gniewino on Tuesday.
"The most important thing is our style and philosophy. We
will try to control possession and play the ball around quickly.
"Hopefully we can score an early goal to settle ourselves
and maybe then they will have to open up a bit more."
Giovanni Trapattoni's Ireland are 10-1 with bookmakers to
win the game but Busquets warned against predictions of a
one-sided contest.
"In the finals of a competition like this no team will gift
you anything and there are not going to be any thrashings handed
out," he said. "At the last World Cup, for example, the matches
were decided by one goal."
Trapattoni, Ireland's wily 73-year-old coach, expects Spain
to operate with a striker, probably in the form of Torres, a
former Liverpool team mate of Ireland's record scorer Robbie
Keane.
"He is a great player and great guy too," said Keane at
Ireland's training base in Gydnia.
"I'm not sure if he will play but whether he does, or they
play with six midfielders it doesn't matter because they have so
much quality in their side."
Keane, who could find himself up front alongside Jonathan
Walters with Kevin Doyle dropping to the bench, said there were
parallels between Chelsea's task and the one they face.
"We know it will be a tall order against one of the best
teams in the world but we are not going in believing that we are
there to just make the numbers," said Keane, a survivor from the
2002 World Cup finals meeting between the sides which ended 1-1
before Spain squeezed through on penalties.
"People expect Spain to win every game but in football it
doesn't always happen."
