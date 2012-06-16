By Martyn Herman
GDYNIA, Poland, June 16 Marco Tardelli's
eye-bulging, tear-jerking reaction after scoring Italy's second
goal in the 1982 World Cup final against West Germany is one of
the most unforgettable celebrations of all time but now he is
plotting his country's downfall.
Thirty years after the former Juventus player gave the world
l'urlo di Tardelli (the Tardelli scream) he could help to break
Italian hearts at Euro 2012 as he swaps blue for green.
Tardelli, assistant to Ireland manager and fellow Italian
Giovanni Trapattoni, will bark instructions from the technical
area when they play Italy on Monday in their farewell match at
the tournament, having lost to Croatia and Spain.
Italy must win to have any chance of qualifying but they
will not find any sympathy from Tardelli, at least until after
the game in Poznan is over.
"I was once the coach of the Italy under 21s but I'm a
professional coach and my duty is to do everything for Ireland
to win the game," he told reporters as Ireland prepared for the
match at their training base near Gdansk.
"This is the first time I've played against Italy as a
coach. If Ireland win, I will celebrate, why not? I'm a coach of
the Ireland team. But I will be sad too for Italy."
Tardelli rejected any suggestion that Ireland's players will
not be fully motivated for the match, saying the fact that they
are already out could make them dangerous.
"They certainly won't be (carefree)," he said. "Relaxed in
their minds maybe. But we want to achieve three points or one
point for morale and it's a very important game for us moving
forward to the next qualification.
"Italy have more pressure than us because they need to win
to achieve and go through but for us it's possible to play a
little more relaxed. Possibly that might help us."
Ireland's Damien Duff is expected to earn his 100th cap on
Monday and Tardelli hinted that the winger may even wear the
captain's armband.
Usual skipper Robbie Keane said he would be happy to hand it
over to mark Duff's century.
"It's the manager's decision but it would not be an issue
for me," Keane said. "But knowing Duffer he wouldn't want the
attention!"
