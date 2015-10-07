LONDON Oct 7 Ireland manager Martin O'Neill said he would settle for a play-off place in the Euro 2016 qualifiers, ahead of Thursday's tie at home to Group D leaders Germany.

That game is followed by another tough task on Sunday away to Poland, the other team ahead of Ireland in the table.

"From where I'm sitting here this morning I'd take my chance in the play-offs if we can get into them, who knows what might materialise?" O'Neill told a media conference on Wednesday.

"We have got two very, very difficult games coming up. We have a challenge on our hands."

The Irish are two points behind Poland and four ahead of fourth-placed Scotland, the two teams who meet in Glasgow on Thursday.

O'Neill confirmed that Everton full-back Seamus Coleman would miss the Germany game because of injury but said he should be ready for Sunday. (Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Clare Fallon)