DUBLIN Nov 16 Ireland qualified for their second successive European championship finals by beating Bosnia 3-1 on aggregate following a 2-0 second-leg playoff win at the Aviva Stadium on Monday.

Goals in either half from Jon Walters in front of a raucous home crowd sealed victory for Ireland and sent them through to the Euro 2016 finals in France. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by Justin Palmer)