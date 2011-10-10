DUBLIN Oct 10 Ireland's captain and leading
scorer Robbie Keane has been ruled out of the deciding Euro 2012
qualifier against Armenia on Tuesday because of an abductor
muscle problem.
Keane, 31, played the full 90 minutes in Friday's 2-0 win in
Andorra but complained of soreness in his abductor muscle during
the early hours of Saturday.
Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni said after Saturday's
training session that the Los Angeles Galaxy striker was a
"strong doubt" for the game in Dublin and the Football
Association of Ireland (FAI) confirmed on Monday he would miss
the match.
"Robbie Keane was released from the squad on Sunday morning
due to injury and is devastated to miss Armenia. He will be
there tomorrow to support the lads," an FAI spokesman said.
Simon Cox will replace Keane in attack with Stephen Kelly
and Richard Dunne coming back into the side. They will replace
Stephen Ward, who is suspended, and Darren O'Dea.
Ireland go into the Group B game in second place behind
Russia. They can either win the group, finish second, or, if
they lose to Armenia, be eliminated with the visitors instead
making the playoffs as runners-up.
Striker Jonathan Walters meanwhile has joined up with the
squad after an ankle injury forced him to miss the Andorra
match.
Trapattoni named the following side to face Armenia:
Shay Given; John O'Shea, Richard Dunne, Sean St Ledger,
Stephen Kelly; Damien Duff, Glenn Whelan, Keith Andrews, Aiden
McGeady; Kevin Doyle, Simon Cox.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, writing by Mike Collett, editing
by Mark Meadows)