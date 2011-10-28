DUBLIN Oct 28 Striker Shane Long been named in
Ireland's squad for the two-legged Euro 2012 playoff against
Estonia next month despite being a major doubt for the tie
because of injury.
Long was ruled out for up to six weeks after sustaining a
knee injury while playing for West Bromwich Albion against Aston
Villa last weekend.
Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni has few attacking
options as Kevin Doyle will miss the away leg in Tallinn on Nov.
11 through suspension.
Robbie Keane was included in the squad after L.A. Galaxy
said he may be fit to play in a game next week.
Ireland, which is vying to secure a place in the finals for
the first time since 1988, are favoured to overcome Estonia, who
sit 34 places behind them in the FIFA world rankings.
However, 59th-ranked Estonia, despite having never qualified
for the finals of a major competition, impressed many observers
with victories over Slovenia and Serbia in the group stages.
"There is no room for complacency," Trapattoni said. "These
games will be a huge challenge for us and we must maintain the
correct mentality from start to finish."
Ireland will host Estonia in the second leg in Dublin on
Nov. 15.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by John O'Brien)