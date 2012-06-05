By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, June 5
DUBLIN, June 5 Ireland's chances of Euro 2012
success will hinge on whether they can penetrate, and not simply
frustrate, their more illustrious group opponents.
Up against three of the world's top 12 sides, Giovanni
Trapattoni's resolute and hardworking charges, drawn mainly from
the English Premier League's less-fashionable clubs, will be
favourites to prop up Group C.
But the experienced Italian has built a tough team since
taking charge three years ago and has lost only once in the last
two major championship qualification campaigns - a record
bettered only by Germany and two of Ireland's group rivals,
Spain and Italy.
Their other Group C opponents Croatia, who they face in their
opening game in Poznan on June 10, played in Dublin in a
friendly last August. Like many talented teams before them, they
could only draw.
That stalemate marked the second unbeaten game in a run that
now stretches to 14 and in which the Irish, appearing in their
first major tournament for a decade, have conceded just four
times.
Marshalled at the back by 121-times capped goalkeeper Shay
Given and Aston Villa team mate, centre-back Richard Dunne,
Ireland are led by captain and record goal scorer Robbie Keane.
The LA Galaxy striker scored seven goals during Ireland's
passage to Ukraine and Poland, bringing his total international
haul to 53 and putting him among the top 20 international goal
scorers of all time, ahead of the likes of Thierry Henry, Bobby
Charlton and David Villa.
SOFT CENTRE
Yet Keane's consistent strike-rate, complemented by the still
dangerous wingplay of Damien Duff, cannot conceal that Ireland
will be among the least creative sides at the finals.
Hampered by an ordinary centre midfield partnership in Stoke
City's Glenn Whelan and West Bromwich Albion's Keith Andrews,
Ireland go long periods without threatening in the final third.
That soft centre can leave them liable to being overrun on
occasion as Russia found out when they raced to a 3-0 lead
inside 50 minutes in Dublin at the start of the last campaign,
although the Irish did later score twice.
That was their only defeat in their 10 qualifiers, which set
them up for a playoff against Estonia, who they duly despatched
5-1 on aggregate to reach the finals.
Ireland have also struggled to beat higher-ranked teams under
Trapattoni. Despite finishing ahead of Bulgaria and Slovakia in
World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 qualifying, they were unable to
beat either at home or away.
The one exception, over 90 minutes at least, was when they
led France 1-0 at the end of normal time in Paris two-and-a-half
years ago when Henry's infamous handball in the build-up to
France's equaliser evened the scores after extra time and sent
France to the World Cup in South Africa.
No team has ever reached the knockout stages of the European
championships on draws alone so Ireland will need at least one
repeat of those 90 minutes in Paris to make progress.
The reality is, that even with Trapattoni's influence, that
will hard to achieve, especially against the world champions and
his own countrymen.
Still, Ireland are more resolute and self-confident than they
used to be, as evidenced by their 0-0 draw in Moscow in the
qualifiers and the emphatic way they beat Estonia 4-0 in the
first leg of their playoff.
Whether those qualities will be enough to see them through
though, is another matter.
