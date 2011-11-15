LONDON Nov 15 Ireland qualified for the Euro 2012 finals after beating Estonia 5-1 on aggregate in the playoffs on Tuesday.

The Irish drew 1-1 at home to Estonia in the second leg in Dublin after winning the first leg 4-0 in Tallinn last Friday.

The finals will be held in Poland and Ukraine.