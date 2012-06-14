GDANSK, June 15 Ireland failed to learn any
lessons “from their opening Group C defeat at Euro 2012 as they
were thrashed 4-0 by holders Spain and eliminated from the
tournament on Thursday, said midfielder Keith Andrews.
The Irish lost their first game 3-1 to Croatia after
conceding sloppy goals and did so again as they were left
chasing shadows against a Spain team Ireland manager Giovanni
Trapattoni said play like an orchestra.
"“We tried to say, before the game, let's learn our lessons,
but we shot ourselves in the foot again," said Andrews.
“"They were silly goals and we didn't learn, but they're
such a top side any lapse in concentration is going to hurt you.
For the majority of the game we were chasing shadows - and we
couldn't get near them. They are a fantastic side."
Trapattoni also criticised his team and praised Spain, but
called for his players to lift themselves for their final game
against Italy.
"“For the second time we conceded a goal after three
minutes, which throws the tactical plan out the window - and the
mistakes we made were a psychological blow," he said.
"“They probably made the players feel inferior, or worried,
which led to other crucial errors.
"I have to think about the disappointment of the Irish
people, too. The crowd cheered us even when we were behind and
the players must remember this and finish against Italy with
heads held high. We must do our duty against Italy."
He added: "“Spain play like an orchestra and do not use up
much energy when they play... they can play with their eyes
closed."
WORLD'S BEST
Like his Italian manager, Andrews also praised the estimated
20,000 Irish fans who were in the stadium and called them "“the
best in the world" - only to face a sharp rebuke later from
former Ireland captain Roy Keane.
Defender Sean St Leger also praised the supporters, saying:
“"We have to pick ourselves up - if you look at the fans in the
stands, they were singing their hearts out at 4-0 down and still
singing at the end.
“"I've never seen anything like it and don't think I ever
will. Hopefully, we'll give them something back in the Italy
game."
Keane, however, hit out at the mentality of the Irish
players and fans. He said they needed a change in outlook if
they want to have success.
“"I think the players and supporters have to change their
mentality. It's just nonsense to say how great the supporters
are. They want to see the players do a lot better and not give
daft goals away like that.
“"Let's change that attitude towards Irish supporters. Let's
not kid ourselves, they want to see their team winning - and not
just go along for the sing-song now and again."
Keane also lambasted the team for an inept defensive
display.
“"The goals they gave away tonight were, at any level,
absolutely shocking," he said.
(Writing by Timothy Collings; Editing by Ken Ferris)