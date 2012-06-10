By Brian Homewood
| POZNAN, June 10
POZNAN, June 10 Croatia coach Slaven Bilic sent
out a warning to Group C powerhouses Spain and Italy after his
side dismantled Ireland with one of the best Euro 2012 displays
so far on Sunday.
The 3-1 victory in their opener came courtesy of an early
Mario Mandzukic header, an offside-looking Nikica Jelavic strike
and another Mandzukic header than went in off the goalkeeper.
"We don't fear anybody," Bilic, whose side top the group
after Spain and Italy drew 1-1, told a news conference.
"Maybe they were the better team in some moments but the
overall impression is that we were the much better team," he
said.
"I was living for this for two years, the players felt this
tension for the last two years, they showed they can cope with
this tension and pressure, we're strong as a team."
The fast and furious nature of the encounter was something
of a surprise with the Croats billed as possession passers and
Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni having instilled a solid
defensive ethic in his side.
Instead fans could hardly keep up with the end-to-end action
and Mandzukic was pleased by how his team mates battled against
a physical outfit.
EARLY GOAL
"It was very important that we scored an early goal. They
are really good fighters, it wasn't that easy," he said.
"I still can't believe what we just did, it was a fantastic
victory. We knew it would be a tough match but we as a team
responded excellently."
Jelavic netted his controversial second after the ball
skewed off Ireland's Stephen Ward and the officials ruled it was
a second phase of play with the Croatian being in an offside
position earlier in the move when the ball was blocked.
"The second goal was very important. I said to the referee,
watching the television it was two metres offside," Trapattoni
said without making big excuses.
"It was not like our other performances, in many games we
have played better, we didn't concede goals, tonight we conceded
three goals."
Ireland defender Sean St. Ledger, who pulled his side level
after 19 minutes, could scarcely believe such a recently solid
defence had given their opponents so many chances.
"We conceded sloppy goals," he said. "Croatia didn't split
us open. Form our point of view they were disappointing goals to
concede."
(Writing by Mark Meadows; Additional reporting by Michael Kahn;
Editing by Ken Ferris)