POZNAN, June 10 Croatia coach Slaven Bilic sent out a warning to Group C powerhouses Spain and Italy after his side dismantled Ireland with one of the best Euro 2012 displays so far on Sunday.

The 3-1 victory in their opener came courtesy of an early Mario Mandzukic header, an offside-looking Nikica Jelavic strike and another Mandzukic header than went in off the goalkeeper.

"We don't fear anybody," Bilic, whose side top the group after Spain and Italy drew 1-1, told a news conference.

"Maybe they were the better team in some moments but the overall impression is that we were the much better team," he said.

"I was living for this for two years, the players felt this tension for the last two years, they showed they can cope with this tension and pressure, we're strong as a team."

The fast and furious nature of the encounter was something of a surprise with the Croats billed as possession passers and Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni having instilled a solid defensive ethic in his side.

Instead fans could hardly keep up with the end-to-end action and Mandzukic was pleased by how his team mates battled against a physical outfit.

EARLY GOAL

"It was very important that we scored an early goal. They are really good fighters, it wasn't that easy," he said.

"I still can't believe what we just did, it was a fantastic victory. We knew it would be a tough match but we as a team responded excellently."

Jelavic netted his controversial second after the ball skewed off Ireland's Stephen Ward and the officials ruled it was a second phase of play with the Croatian being in an offside position earlier in the move when the ball was blocked.

"The second goal was very important. I said to the referee, watching the television it was two metres offside," Trapattoni said without making big excuses.

"It was not like our other performances, in many games we have played better, we didn't concede goals, tonight we conceded three goals."

Ireland defender Sean St. Ledger, who pulled his side level after 19 minutes, could scarcely believe such a recently solid defence had given their opponents so many chances.

"We conceded sloppy goals," he said. "Croatia didn't split us open. Form our point of view they were disappointing goals to concede." (Writing by Mark Meadows; Additional reporting by Michael Kahn; Editing by Ken Ferris)