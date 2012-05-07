Soccer-Brazil set June date for Australia friendly in Melbourne
SAO PAULO, Feb 22 Brazil will play Australia in a friendly at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on June 13, the Brazilian Football Confederation said on Wednesday.
DUBLIN May 7 Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni named the following 23-man squad for Euro 2012 on Monday:
Goalkeepers: Shay Given (Aston Villa), Keiren Westwood (Sunderland), David Forde (Millwall)
Defenders: John O'Shea (Sunderland), Richard Dunne (Aston Villa), Sean St Ledger (Leicester City), Stephen Ward (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Kevin Foley (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Stephen Kelly (Fulham), Darren O'Dea (Celtic)
Midfielders: Keith Andrews (West Bromwich Albion), Glenn Whelan (Stoke City), Darron Gibson (Everton), Damien Duff (Fulham), Aiden McGeady (Spartak Moscow), Stephen Hunt (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Keith Fahey (Birmingham City), James McClean (Sunderland)
Forwards: Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy), Kevin Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Simon Cox (West Bromwich Albion), Jonathan Walters (Stoke City), Shane Long (West Bromwich Albion) (Reporting by Padraic Halpin and Lorraine Turner)
LISBON, Feb 22 Sami Khedira believes this could be the season that Juventus end their 21-year wait for a third European title after the Italian side beat Porto 2-0 away in their Champions League last-16 first leg match on Wednesday.
Feb 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, February 22 Comerciantes Unidos 0 Alianza Lima 2 Sporting Cristal 4 Ayacucho FC 0 Union Comercio 3 Academia Cantolao 1 UTC 1 Deportivo Municipal 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts Group A 1 Sporting Cristal 4 3 1 0 12 0 10 2 Sport Rosario 3 3 0 0 4 0 9 3 Melgar 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 4 Union Comercio 4 1