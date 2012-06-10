(Repeats with UPDATE 1 tag, team lineups)
POZNAN, Poland, June 10 Croatia surprisingly
left out defender Domagoj Vida for their Euro 2012 Group C match
against Ireland on Sunday.
Midfielder and captain Dario Srna is likely to drop into the
right back position leaving Gordon Schildenfeld, Vedran Corluka
and Ivan Strinic as Croatia's only recognised defenders.
Coach Slaven Bilic chose Ognjen Vukojevic in the holding
midfield role with Luka Modric as playmaker, Ivan Rakitic on the
right and Ivan Perisic on the left. Mario Mandzukic will partner
Nikica Jelavic in attack.
Ireland coach Giovanni Trapattoni, who named his team more
than a week ago, stuck with his original choice including keeper
Shay Given who had been struggling with a knee problem.
Teams
Ireland: 1-Shay Given; 4-John O'Shea, 2-Sean St. Ledger,
5-Richard Dunne, 3-Stephen Ward; 7-Aiden McGeady, 6-Glenn
Whelan, 8-Keith Andrews, 11-Damien Duff; 10-Robbie Keane,
9-Kevin Doyle
Croatia: 1-Stipe Pletikosa; 11-Darijo Srna, 5-Vedran
Corluka, 13-Gordon Schildenfeld, 2-Ivan Strinic; 7-Ivan Rakitic,
8-Ognjen Vukojevic, 10-Luka Modric, 20-Ivan Perisic; 17-Mario
Mandzukic, 9-Nikica Jelavic
Referee: Bjorn Kuipers (Netherlands)
