By Padraic Halpin
| DUBLIN, June 5
DUBLIN, June 5 When Giovanni Trapattoni was
appointed Ireland soccer manager in 2008, he brought one vital
ingredient - experience.
The former Italy coach, who has won 10 league titles in four
countries, took over a side reeling from their worst
qualification campaign in more than two decades, an unsuccessful
attempt to reach Euro 2008 that included a humiliating 5-2 loss
to Cyprus.
Ireland had made the costly error of appointing ex-player
Steve Staunton as boss two years earlier when the only coaching
the former Aston Villa defender had done was a short stint as
assistant manager at English lower league side Walsall.
They did not make the same mistake twice and, although they
had to rely on an unspecified donation from Irish telecoms
billionaire Denis O'Brien to afford the Italian's wages,
Trapattoni has turned their fortunes around.
After coming tantalisingly close to reaching the 2010 World
Cup Ireland will play in their first major finals in a decade
and their first European Championship in 24 years when they take
to the field in Poland.
Trapattoni's dogged side mirrors the man himself; a
workaholic who has already signed up to oversee Ireland's World
Cup 2014 campaign.
The sprightly 73-year-old refuses to give up, let alone take
a break, and is especially relishing facing his home country in
their final group game in Poznan on June 18 after winning one
and drawing two games against them since becoming Ireland's
boss.
A tough defender who played 17 times for Italy and won two
league titles and two European Cups with AC Milan, Trapattoni
began his managerial career 37 years ago and was immediately
successful, winning the first of six Serie A titles at Juventus
in his first season in charge in 1977.
Although the national team were disappointing under his
stewardship two decades later, he is regarded as the most
successful Italian manager of all time.
He is the only manager to have won all three of UEFA's
senior club competitions, having guided Juve to the European
Cup, UEFA Cup and Cup Winners' Cup, as well as picking up
another league title and UEFA Cup with Inter Milan.
Other titles followed with Bayern Munich, Benfica and
Salzburg before he took on perhaps his greatest challenge in the
shape of an Irish team who had fallen far from the one that
reached the World Cup knockout stages in 1990, 1994 and 2002.
Ireland have lost just one qualification match in two
campaigns under 'Trap', something not even Jack Charlton could
manage when he guided Ireland to the Euros in 1988 and World Cup
in 1990.
The Italian is not blessed with the same calibre of players
as Charlton and has made the most of a squad who mostly ply
their trade in the lower reaches of England's Premier League.
He has been criticised by some for being too conservative
with his tactics and in a squad selection that could leave no
place for Wigan's James McCarthy and Sunderland's James McClean,
two of the country's most exciting players.
However, his policies have been effective and if Trapattoni
can mastermind a victory or two against Spain, Italy or Croatia,
Irish fans will not care how it is achieved.
