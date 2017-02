PARIS, June 13 Sweden needed an embarrassing own goal from Ireland to share a 1-1 draw in their Euro 2016 Group E opener at the Stade de France on Monday.

The better side for most of the game, Ireland wasted a few chances before midfielder Wes Hoolahan surprised Sweden goalkeeper Andreas Isaksson with a half-volley from a cross by Seamus Coleman early in the second half.

Sweden levelled after 71 minutes when centre back Ciaran Clark headed a Zlatan Ibrahimovic centre into his own net, leaving both sides facing a struggle to emerge from a tough group that also features Belgium and Italy.

Ireland had hoped to ease the pain from their last visit to the stadium when an infamous Thierry Henry handball helped France defeat them in a qualifying playoff for the 2010 World Cup. (Reporting by Patrick Vignal; Editing by Tony Jimenez)