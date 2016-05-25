STOCKHOLM May 25 Gylfi Sigurdsson's road to soccer success has been winding, with the latest twist taking the Swansea player to France where he will govern Iceland's midfield as they aim to make a mark at Euro 2016.

Sigurdsson's six goals in qualifying proved instrumental in his side qualifying for a major tournament for the first time, but his impact is felt beyond the scoresheet.

In coach Lars Lagerback's team the collective is always more important than the individual but without Sigurdsson it is hard to imagine Iceland beating teams such as Turkey, Czech Republic and Netherlands, as they did in qualifying.

Now 26, Sigurdsson arrived at the academy of English club Reading as a teenager in 2005 and played for Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra on loan before moving to 1899 Hoffenheim in Germany.

From there he was loaned to Swansea where his performances caught the eye of Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur, whom he joined in July 2012 before returning to Swansea two years later.

A powerful runner with the ball, Sigurdsson is essential to Iceland's successful style of defensive containment and quick counter-attacking.

He also poses a threat when shooting from distance, forcing backtracking defences to decide whether to pressure him and thus leave others free, or allow him to shoot and hope for the best.

It is a conundrum that few sides found a solution to in Iceland's qualifying group, in which they finished second.

Sigurdsson posed particular problems for the Dutch, scoring all three of Iceland's goals against them in the home and away qualifying victories.

With his strong engine, coolness from the penalty spot and power and accuracy from dead balls, Sigurdsson will be one of the first names on Lagerback's team sheet in France. (Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Neil Robinson)