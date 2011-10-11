TA' QALI, Malta Oct 11 Israel ended their Euro 2012 qualifying campaign on a positive note with a 2-0 win over bottom side Malta 2-0 on Tuesday.

Only pride was at stake as neither team was in contention for a top-two finish in Group F and possible qualification for the finals but Israel put their disappointment aside to ensure a winning finale in what was probably Luis Fernandez's final game in charge.

Victory secured Israel third place in the group with 16 points, behind Croatia and group winners Greece, with Malta propping up the table with one point.

Malta made a good start but Israel halted the hosts' momentum by taking 10th minute lead.

After going close with a rising effort, Lior Refaelov fired Israel ahead with a close-range finish after receiving from the overlapping Talb Tawatha.

Israel dominated and should have doubled their lead five minutes into the second half when Sahar, left completely unmarked, sped into the box but his effort was kept out by Hogg and he headed the rebound against the bar.

Gareth Sciberras headed against the bar for the visitors 18 minutes from time but Israel settled it in stoppage time with a Rami Gershon dipping backheader. (Editing by Mitch Phillips)