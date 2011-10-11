TA' QALI, Malta Oct 11 Israel ended their Euro
2012 qualifying campaign on a positive note with a 2-0 win over
bottom side Malta 2-0 on Tuesday.
Only pride was at stake as neither team was in contention
for a top-two finish in Group F and possible qualification for
the finals but Israel put their disappointment aside to ensure a
winning finale in what was probably Luis Fernandez's final game
in charge.
Victory secured Israel third place in the group with 16
points, behind Croatia and group winners Greece, with Malta
propping up the table with one point.
Malta made a good start but Israel halted the hosts'
momentum by taking 10th minute lead.
After going close with a rising effort, Lior Refaelov fired
Israel ahead with a close-range finish after receiving from the
overlapping Talb Tawatha.
Israel dominated and should have doubled their lead five
minutes into the second half when Sahar, left completely
unmarked, sped into the box but his effort was kept out by Hogg
and he headed the rebound against the bar.
Gareth Sciberras headed against the bar for the visitors 18
minutes from time but Israel settled it in stoppage time with a
Rami Gershon dipping backheader.
(Editing by Mitch Phillips)