TEL AVIV, Sept 2 Greece beat Israel 1-0 in their Euro 2012 Group F qualifying match on Friday to strengthen their challenge for a place in the finals in Poland and Ukraine next year.

Sotiris Ninis scored on the hour with a low shot from outside the area and the Greeks then put all their men behind the ball for the final 30 minutes to to ensure that even Israel's rare and feeble attacks would not succeed.

A largely dull encounter played in hot and humid conditions in mid-afternoon was more notable for the defensive efforts by both sides, with no more than a handful of shots on target at either end.

Greece top Group F with 17 points from seven matches, Croatia, who play in Malta later, are second with 13 points from six matches and Israel are on 13 points from eight matches. (Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Alan Baldwin)