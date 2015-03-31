JERUSALEM, March 31 Marouane Fellaini grabbed an early goal as 10-man Belgium survived a spirited Israeli second-half performance to earn a 1-0 win in Euro 2016 qualifying Group B in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

Belgium totally dominated the first half but could not capitalise beyond Fellaini's close-range effort in the ninth minute when he was teed up by Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany.

The visitors lacked urgency for the rest of the encounter and almost paid a high price for their failure to increase their lead as Kompany was sent off in the 64th minute for a second bookable offence.

The Israelis, who had struggled to find an opening against stout Belgian defending until Kompany's departure, managed to open gaps and create chances, although most of their efforts were wayward.

The fixture was the only Euro qualifier of the night. It was scheduled to be played last September but had to be postponed because of the war between Israel and Gaza militants.

Belgium leapfrogged Israel to the top of the group, ahead of second-place Wales on goal difference with both teams on 11 points from five matches. Israel are third, with nine points from five matches. (Writing by Ori Lewis; editing by Toby Davis)