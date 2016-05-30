ROME May 30 Andrea Pirlo says he has no hard feelings towards Italy coach Antonio Conte after the veteran playmaker was overlooked for next month's European Championship in France.

The 37-year-old midfielder, who plays for Major League Soccer (MLS) club New York City, has featured in every major tournament for his country since Euro 2004 but that run ended when he was left out of the provisional squad last week.

"I have spoken to Conte and there is no disappointment on my part," Pirlo told Sky Sports Italia. "He knows what he has to do and what he should not do.

"We had discussions during the season and both parties made their own decisions. He is the coach and it's only right he makes his decisions and decides what is best for him."

Conte said last week that Pirlo and Sebastian Giovinco, who plays for Toronto, had paid the price for their decision to play in MLS.

Italy's coach suggested in November that 2006 World Cup winner Pirlo should return to his homeland if he wanted to continue his international career.

Pirlo made the last of his 116 appearances against Malta in September.

He was called up for subsequent Euro 2016 qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Norway but missed those games through injury and has not been picked since.

"I hope Italy win although the favourites are other teams such as Germany, Spain and France," said Pirlo.

Italy have been drawn in Group E with Belgium, Ireland and Sweden.