ROME May 31 Italy midfielder Riccardo Montolivo missed out on his second straight major tournament due to injury while Daniele De Rossi was included in their 23-man squad for Euro 2016 on Tuesday.

AC Milan captain Montolivo, denied a place at the World Cup in Brazil two years ago after breaking his leg in a friendly, suffered a calf injury last week.

De Rossi, 32, has played only four matches for Italy during coach Antonio Conte's two seasons in charge but injuries to Marco Verratti and Claudio Marchisio have also depleted Italy's midfield.

Napoli's Brazilian-born midfielder Jorginho was among seven players included in the provisional squad last week who failed to make the cut.

Italy have been drawn with Belgium, Sweden and Ireland in Group E at next month's finals in France.

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Federico Marchetti (Lazio), Salvatore Sirigu (Paris Saint Germain);

Defenders: Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini (all Juventus), Angelo Ogbonna (West Ham United); Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Mattia De Sciglio (AC Milan);

Midfielders: Antonio Candreva (Lazio), Daniele De Rossi, Alessandro Florenzi (both AS Roma), Emanuele Giaccherini (Bologna), Thiago Motta (Paris Saint Germain), Marco Parolo (Lazio), Stefano Sturaro (Juventus);

Forwards: Eder (Inter Milan), Ciro Immobile (Torino), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli), Graziano Pelle (Southampton), Simone Zaza (Juventus), Stephan El Shaarawy (AS Roma) (Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Ken Ferris)