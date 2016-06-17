TOULOUSE, France, June 17 Italy moved into the knockout stages of Euro 2016 after Eder scored two minutes from fulltime to secure a 1-0 win over Sweden in Toulouse on Friday.

Eder ended a great run by firing home in the 88th minute to move Italy clear at the top of Group E on six points after two matches following their 2-0 victory over Belgium in their opening encounter.

The result left Sweden in an uncomfortable position with one point after two games ahead of their final group clash against Belgium next week.

Sweden were well organised at the back but toothless in attack, with their danger man Zlatan Ibrahimovic looking a shadow of his brilliant best and hardly creating a chance.

Italy, who surprised many with their superb performance against a highly-fancied Belgium side, relied on their trademark, tight defence but rarely threatened up front until Marco Parolo hit the crossbar with a header shortly before Eder netted the winner.

