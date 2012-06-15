KRAKOW, Poland, June 15 Italy wrote to UEFA on Friday expressing "“great regret" that their national anthem was booed by groups of Spanish and Croatian fans during their Euro 2012 Group C matches.

A statement from the Italian federation said vice president Demetrio Albertini had sent a letter to UEFA general secretary Gianni Infantino to complain.

The statement acknowledged that Italians fans had booed anthems in the past.

There was no mention of reported racial abuse towards striker Mario Balotelli in the Spain and Croatia games. UEFA is investigating allegations from the Spain match. (Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)