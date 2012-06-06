KRAKOW, Poland, June 6 Italy defender Davide Astori was summoned to their Euro 2012 base in Poland on Wednesday given the doubts about the fitness of Andrea Barzagli.

Azzurri coach Cesare Prandelli has said he will wait until Friday's deadline for replacements to decide whether to keep Barzagli in the squad after the centre back was all but ruled out of the group stage with a calf problem.

The Italian soccer federation said in a statement that Cagliari's Astori was en route to Krakow, suggesting Barzagli could be losing his fight to persuade Prandelli.

Injury worries, coupled with left back Domenico Criscito being dropped from the squad so he can battle match-fixing allegations, have led Prandelli to consider playing three at the back in their Group C opener against holders Spain on Sunday. (Reporting by Mark Meadows, editing by Justin Palmer)