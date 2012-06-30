By Simon Evans
| KIEV, June 30
KIEV, June 30 Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon
believes Azzurri coach Cesare Prandelli has succeeded where
others have failed in getting the very best out of the
unpredictable Mario Balotelli.
The striker's two goals against Germany on Thursday fired
Italy into a Euro 2012 final with Spain and transformed the
Manchester City player, who has struggled with discipline issues
at club level, into a national hero in Italy.
"Mario has done very well thus far because, first and
foremost, he has great natural talent and this is a great
starting point," said Buffon.
"He has come into a squad where there are a lot of
champions, not only in the football sense but champions in
general. He's come in and been able to work with a coach like
ours who, in a number of ways, has managed to get the best out
of him."
Buffon said that while Balotelli himself deserved most
credit, the role of his team mates had also been vital - a view
that Prandelli agreed with, highlighting the advice the striker
has received in the squad's training camp.
"Gigi was right - Mario has found a set-up where he can
actually talk to great champions, who have won a lot of
trophies, top players who have put a lot of work in to achieve a
lot in football," said the Italy coach.
"So there comes a time when you have to be brave enough not
only to accept advice, but when your responsibility becomes
paramount. After the Croatia game (a 1-1 draw in the group
stage) we asked Mario to do certain things and he's doing them
very well in that role of central striker now," he said.
From being a player whose frequent incidents led him to wear
a tee-shirt enscribed with the slogan "Why Always Me?", former
Inter Milan forward Balotelli finds himself at the centre of
attention in the continent's biggest game.
The Spanish players certainly know they need to keep a close
eye on the forward in Sunday's showpiece in Kiev.
"I think he is a great player," said Spain midfielder Cesc
Fabregas.
"He had two fantastic moments (against Germany) and scored
two great goals. One a true center-forward's header and the
other one from a real cracking shot from outside the area in a
European Championship semi-final against a top team like
Germany."
(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Ken Ferris)