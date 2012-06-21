By Mark Meadows
| KRAKOW, Poland, June 21
KRAKOW, Poland, June 21 Italy centre back
Leonardo Bonucci has come out fighting ahead of Sunday's Euro
2012 quarter-final with England by stating that the Azzurri are
superior to Roy Hodgson's side.
England finished top of Group D with seven points while
Italy were second in Group C with five but Bonucci, set to start
in central defence in Kiev after an injury to Giorgio Chiellini,
thinks it is the quality of the football that matters.
"For the play expressed in these first three games, we can
say that we are stronger," Bonucci told a news conference On
Thursday.
"But on the field other things count like grit and the will
to win, which we are not lacking in either. To go all the way
you also need luck."
Italy drew 1-1 with holders Spain in their group opener and
won plaudits for their attractive play, while England have shown
their battling qualities in a 3-2 comeback win over Sweden and a
1-0 victory against co-hosts Ukraine.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; editing by Ken Ferris)