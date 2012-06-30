KIEV, June 30 Just nine months ago, Antonio Cassano's career was in doubt as he underwent heart surgery after being taken ill on AC Milan's return flight back from a Serie A game at AS Roma.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old forward will take the field for Cesare Prandelli's Italy in the final of Euro 2012 against Spain and of all the welcome surprises for the Azzurri in this tournament, Cassano's renaissance has been the most impressive.

While the surgery was classed as 'minor' it was a major health scare and his recovery kept him out of action from November to late April.

"I was scared of dying and when that fear passed, I thought my career might be over," he said shortly before his return to action for AC Milan.

Had it not been for the lack of options in attack for Prandelli, who was robbed of Giuseppe Rossi due to injury, Cassano might well have been overlooked and certainly would not have been a starter.

The Bari-born forward, who as a teenager was burdened with the expectation that he would be the 'New Roberto Baggio', has often been viewed as a difficult player to coach and the idea of a forward pairing with him and Mario Balotelli, was viewed by some as asking for trouble.

But, amongst his many gambles that have paid off, Prandelli showed a commitment to two players who he was convinced could put aside their behaviour and character issues and deliver when it mattered.

Speaking before the opening group game against Spain, Prandelli said: "The game will provide the answer but I expect a lot from them. They are players that can determine the outcome of a game."

Cassano has scored just once in the tournament, in the 2-0 win over Ireland, but his contribution has been vital.

Blessed with rare skill on the ball, a light touch and an uncanny ability to lose his marker, Cassano has stretched opposition defences, opening up spaces for midfielders to move in to.

His fitness may not be fully there - as reflected in the fact that he has been substituted in every game with Alessandro Diamanti replacing him in the last three matches - but the skill which earned him big money moves to AS Roma and Real Madrid is certainly evident.

"He might only have 50 minutes in his legs but they are 50 fantastic minutes," Prandelli said after the semi-final win over Germany where Cassano crossed for Balotelli's headed opener.

At times Cassano has displayed a wicked sense of humour as well as a tendency to get into trouble with his clubs and coaches but at this tournament, apart from an unnecessary comment on gay footballers, he has made sure all discussion about him has focused on his performances.

An emotional character, it is hard to see him reacting to an Italian victory on Sunday with anything other than a stream of tears.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Justin Palmer)