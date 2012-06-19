(adds medical update)
KRAKOW, Poland, June 19 Italy defender Giorgio
Chiellini will miss the Euro 2012 quarter-final against England
in Kiev on Sunday after suffering a thigh injury.
"It is clear that he cannot play on Sunday but we will try
to get him fit for the rest of the tournament hoping Italy go
further," team doctor Enrico Castellacci said in a statement
after bringing forward medical tests originally due on
Wednesday.
Chiellini suffered the injury in Monday's 2-0 Group C win
over Ireland and was replaced by fellow centre back Leonardo
Bonucci, who is now likely to keep his place alongside Andrea
Barzagli against the English.
Toughnut Chiellini has been Italy's most consistent defender
in the past four years but made a mistake for Mario Mandzukic's
equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Croatia in the group stage.
(Reporting by Mark Meadows; Editing by Ed Osmond)