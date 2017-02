May 28 Italy left back Domenico Criscito will miss the European Championship next month in order to clear his name of match-fixing allegations, Italian soccer federation vice president Demetrio Albertini told reporters on Monday.

Police turned up at Italy's training base on Monday and warned the former Genoa player, now at Zenit St Petersburg, that he was under investigation in a wide-ranging fix probe.

